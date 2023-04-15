New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $49.56. 33,064,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,296,972. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

