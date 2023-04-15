New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,308,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.75. 38,734,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,347,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

