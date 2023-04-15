Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Update

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NCAC remained flat at $10.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.