Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nicox Stock Performance

NICXF remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

