Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NSANY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 82,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,165. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

