Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NSYS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

