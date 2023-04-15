Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

