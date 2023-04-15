NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.43.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.