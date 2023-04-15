Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Friday. 22,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $224.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.