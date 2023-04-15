Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NVG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,669. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

