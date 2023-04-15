Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Up 107.9% in March

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,709. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.