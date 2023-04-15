Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

