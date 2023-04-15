OMG Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.96 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00004755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $202.34 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.