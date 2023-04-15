OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.14 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $200.81 million and $23.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062691 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041659 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007555 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019212 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.
OMG Network Profile
OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.
