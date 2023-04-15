OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.14 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $200.81 million and $23.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.