Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 164.8% in March

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 42,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,079. The company has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Oncotelic Therapeutics
