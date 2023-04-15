Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.
ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
