Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.