Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $87.57 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $87.57 million and $1.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09015677 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,318,451.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

