OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 4,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $657.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

