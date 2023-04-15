Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,456. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

