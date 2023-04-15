Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $22.93. 3,104,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.