Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,370.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 189,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 665,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

