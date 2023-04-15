Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,370.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 189,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 665,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.