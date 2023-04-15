Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $205.08. 4,142,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

