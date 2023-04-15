Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. 6,877,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

