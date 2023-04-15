Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

