Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 337.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,430 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises about 1.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Plains GP worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Up 0.2 %

Plains GP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,320. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 124.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.