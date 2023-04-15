Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $892.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $896.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.