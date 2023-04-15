P2P Solutions foundation Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $260.48 Billion (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market capitalization of $260.48 billion and approximately $5.69 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for about $99.94 or 0.00330129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s launch date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Solutions foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Solutions foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy P2P Solutions foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

