Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

