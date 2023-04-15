Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 133 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

GS opened at $336.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

