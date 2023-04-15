PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,902,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,445. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

