Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

PBA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 387,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.