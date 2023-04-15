Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.88. 387,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

