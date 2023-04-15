Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the March 15th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Performant Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,098. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $246.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 300,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,930,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

