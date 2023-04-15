Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

