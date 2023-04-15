Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Permanent TSB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

ILPMF remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.90.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.