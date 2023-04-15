Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.26 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

