Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Photronics Stock Up 0.6 %
Photronics stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.
Institutional Trading of Photronics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
