PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PCQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.