PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

