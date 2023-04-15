Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Rogers worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

