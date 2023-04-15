Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 222,890 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 67.51% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

