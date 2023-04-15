Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.62 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

