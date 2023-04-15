Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

