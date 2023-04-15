Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

