Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI opened at $60.21 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

