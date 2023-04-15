Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

ACN opened at $279.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

