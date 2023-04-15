Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 26,240 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,358 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 26,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of 3D Systems worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DDD stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

