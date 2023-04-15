Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

RSP stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

