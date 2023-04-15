Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance
PNFPP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,564. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $27.27.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
