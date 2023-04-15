Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFPP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,564. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

