Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to “Overweight”

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,837 shares of company stock worth $701,030 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

