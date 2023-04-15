Piper Sandler Boosts AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $54.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $31,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

